ANC leaders in Western Cape for weekend outreach programmes
The party’s programme kicked off in De Doorns on Friday, with a farmworker outreach in preparation for their by-elections.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) leaders are crisscrossing the Western Cape this weekend along with 5,000 volunteers as part of the Thuma Mina campaign.
Secretary general of the party Ace Magashule, deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte, Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Minister Bheki Cele are some of the leaders who will be taking part in various community outreach programmes this weekend across the province.
Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says this weekend’s programme is not about campaigning for 2019's general elections. He explains it’s part of the ongoing Thuma Mina campaign called by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He says the farm outreach activities in De Doorns further revealed governments collective failure when it comes to the wellbeing of farmworkers.
“Farm evictions remains a big challenge for our communities. The security of tenure on farms is still very problematic.”
On Saturday there will be a door-to-door and walkabout in Philippi, as well as a community meeting.
Jacobs says Cele will also visit Nyanga on Sunday.
A mass meeting in Mfuleni will be held with Thuma Mina volunteers on Sunday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
