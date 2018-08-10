3 abalone syndicate suspects appear in court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

3 abalone syndicate suspects appear in court

The arrests were made after police raided a suspected abalone laboratory where they seized wet and dry abalone.

Abalone confiscated in the Strand, near Cape Town on 24 July 2018. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Abalone confiscated in the Strand, near Cape Town on 24 July 2018. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects believed to be part of an alleged illegal abalone syndicate appeared briefly at the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Friday.

The men, aged between 27 and 43, were arrested on a wine farm in Somerset West on Wednesday after the Hawks and members of the Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Department conducted a joint operation.

The arrests were made after police raided a suspected abalone laboratory where they seized wet and dry abalone worth about R2.5 million, as well as equipment and money.

Hawks spokesperson captain Philani Nkwalase said: “One suspect was released on R150,000 bail while the other two remain in custody. The case was postponed to 17 August 2018, pending further investigation.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA