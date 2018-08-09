Zimbabwe state prosecutor won't oppose bail for Biti
Tendai Biti appeared in court on Thursday facing charges over his role in violence linked to last week's post-election protests.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s state prosecutor says it will not oppose bail in the case against former finance minister and opposition official Tendai Biti.
Biti appeared in court on Thursday facing charges over his role in violence linked to last week's post-election protests.
He had sought asylum in neighbouring Zambia on Wednesday but his bid was rejected and he was deported back to Zimbabwe where he was taken into police custody.
Biti was also charged with falsely and unlawfully announcing results of the election.
‘ZIMBABWEAN CITIZENS LIVES NOT UNDER THREAT’
Zambia's chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya says the government denied Biti asylum as the lives of citizens in Zimbabwe were not under threat.
But Biti's legal team has expressed shock that the Zambian authorities disregarded a court order granted by a Zambian court not to deport him.
A high court judge in Lusaka granted Biti an application to stay in Zambia on Wednesday night.
In a statement, the Zambian government says the immigration authorities did not disregard the court order before handing Biti to Zimbabwe authorities as the order had not yet been served at the time he was being handed over.
