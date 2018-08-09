Women should live without fear, says Bathabile Dlamini
The minister was speaking at the government's official Women's Day celebrations in the Western Cape under the theme 100 years of Albertina Sisulu.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini says women's struggles must find expression in daily agendas and in all organisations.
Dlamini was speaking at the government's official Women's Day celebrations in the Western Cape under the theme 100 years of Albertina Sisulu.
Dlamini has also called on government and institutions of higher learning to come with proactive programmes to help protect women.
The minister says women should exist in the world without any fear because of their gender.
“To exist as if we are begging, we are not begging to exist. Women are here to stay. Women are carers of the nation and they must be taken seriously.”
She also offered her condolences to Rhodes student Khensani Maseko who passed away last week after she was allegedly raped by her boyfriend.
Maseko is being laid to rest on Thursday in Johannesburg.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
