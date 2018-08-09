Popular Topics
WC bolsters victim empowerment programme

The province's victim empowerment programme funds 16 shelters for victims of abuse.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz commemorated National Women’s Day in Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain at a special event for women on 9 August 2018. Picture: Twitter/@AlbertFritz_DA.
Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz commemorated National Women’s Day in Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain at a special event for women on 9 August 2018. Picture: Twitter/@AlbertFritz_DA.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says it has pushed more money into its victim empowerment programme.

Through the initiative, 16 shelters for victims of abuse across the province are funded.

MEC Albert Fritz addressed a group of women on Thursday from Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain at a Women’s Day event.

Various topics affecting women were covered, ranging from discussions about health and tackling gender-based violence.

The department's Sihle Ngobese said: “Today on this commemorative period, it shouldn’t be about viewing women as helpless victims, but viewing them as strong, resilient individuals who should be taking up more leadership roles in society.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

