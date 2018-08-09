WC bolsters victim empowerment programme
The province's victim empowerment programme funds 16 shelters for victims of abuse.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says it has pushed more money into its victim empowerment programme.
Through the initiative, 16 shelters for victims of abuse across the province are funded.
MEC Albert Fritz addressed a group of women on Thursday from Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain at a Women’s Day event.
On this #WomensDay, it’s important we tackle ALL issues affecting women, from their health, safety and wealth.— MEC Albert Fritz (@AlbertFritz_DA) August 9, 2018
I’m happy to join the ladies here in #Strandfontein to commemorate this special day. Our women are the very life-line of our society! pic.twitter.com/b0lSdnQtsp
Various topics affecting women were covered, ranging from discussions about health and tackling gender-based violence.
The department's Sihle Ngobese said: “Today on this commemorative period, it shouldn’t be about viewing women as helpless victims, but viewing them as strong, resilient individuals who should be taking up more leadership roles in society.”
Happy Women’s Day! I’m in #Strandfontein to commemorate #WomensDay with ladies from Mitchells Plain.— MEC Albert Fritz (@AlbertFritz_DA) August 9, 2018
It’s important that we change the narrative about women only being “victims”. Our women are strong, capable & have agency✊🏾
We must do more to empower ladies, & see them lead! pic.twitter.com/dsoFLAtxYp
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.