WC bolsters victim empowerment programme

The province's victim empowerment programme funds 16 shelters for victims of abuse.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says it has pushed more money into its victim empowerment programme.

Through the initiative, 16 shelters for victims of abuse across the province are funded.

MEC Albert Fritz addressed a group of women on Thursday from Strandfontein and Mitchells Plain at a Women’s Day event.

On this #WomensDay, it's important we tackle ALL issues affecting women, from their health, safety and wealth.



I'm happy to join the ladies here in #Strandfontein to commemorate this special day. Our women are the very life-line of our society!

Various topics affecting women were covered, ranging from discussions about health and tackling gender-based violence.

The department's Sihle Ngobese said: “Today on this commemorative period, it shouldn’t be about viewing women as helpless victims, but viewing them as strong, resilient individuals who should be taking up more leadership roles in society.”

Happy Women's Day! I'm in #Strandfontein to commemorate #WomensDay with ladies from Mitchells Plain.



It's important that we change the narrative about women only being "victims". Our women are strong, capable & have agency✊🏾



We must do more to empower ladies, & see them lead!

