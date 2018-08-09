Union sets conditions for signing wage deal with Eskom

Numsa is demanding that the power utility remove the clause demanding unions discipline their workers for their strike action.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will not sign an agreement with Eskom to end its strike until the power utility removes the clause demanding unions discipline their workers.

Eskom has offered a 7.5% increase for this year, and a further 7% increase for the 2019 and 2020.

Workers have also been offered a once-off bonus of R10,000.

Eskom wants the union to punish workers who went on strike as they are considered an essential service, which means they cannot strike.

National Union of Mineworkers spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: “We are not going to sign that agreement until Eskom withdraws that precondition of disciplining our members.”

Mammburu has criticised the essential service rules at Eskom.

“There is no minimum service agreement which will clearly state all employees are essential.”

