Union hits out at Afro Worldview management over job uncertainty
The Communications Workers Union says it is concerning that management at Afro Worldview is not communicating effectively with its employees.
This comes after MultiChoice announced that the channel will go off air on 20 August.
Earlier this year, MultiChoice said that it would not renew its contract with ANN7, and there has been uncertainty since over the future of the channel.
The union's Aubrey Tshabalala says that the channel employs young people with promising careers.
He says it is worrying that the channel is not considering its young employees.
"It was a bitter pill to swallow after being made redundant, particularly the majority of those who are young, black workers that are striving in their career and we find that such management is that sometimes they don't have an affinity when they face challenges like this, that's why our interest is largely on workers now (sic)."
