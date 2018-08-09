UN refugee agency ‘gravely concerned’ Biti refused asylum by Zambia
Tendai Biti is understood to be back in Zimbabwe where he is facing criminal charges relating to last week’s disputed presidential election.
HARARE - The United Nations refugee agency has slammed the Zambian government for refusing to grant top Zimbabwe opposition official Tendai Biti asylum.
Biti is understood to be back in Zimbabwe where he is facing criminal charges relating to last week’s disputed presidential election, charges the opposition say are trumped up.
The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) says forcibly returning asylum-seekers to their country of origin is a serious violation of international law.
It says it’s gravely concerned by reports of the forced return of a Zimbabwean asylum-seeker.
That’s a reference to Biti, who managed to get across the border to Zambia on Wednesday, where he applied for asylum, but that request was turned down.
The UNHCR said in a statement: “Refoulement or forcibly returning refugees and asylum-seekers to their country of origin is a serious violation of international refugee law. UNHCR calls on Zambia to investigate this reported incident urgently.”
Biti, who’s part of Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, was handed over to Zimbabwean police earlier on Thursday in defiance of a court order.
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition says it hopes President Cyril Ramaphosa will bring the matter to the attention of his counterpart Edgar Lungu during his visit to Zambia on Thursday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa calls for peace, says no one is above the law
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
-
Nigerian man dies while rescuing people from capsized boat
-
Zimbabwe state prosecutor won't oppose bail for Biti
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
-
Zambian govt defends denial of asylum for Tendai Biti
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.