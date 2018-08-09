UCT hosts Women’s Day event in honour of women in academia

The theme for this year is 'For Women, By Women'.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) held a special Women’s Day event on Wednesday.

The event included former first lady Graca Machel, academic and businesswoman Dr Mamphela Ramphele, and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

The #UCTForWomxnByWomxn event is about to be underway. VC Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng @FabAcademic, will today introduce new research initiatives. pic.twitter.com/3sHUmxM98m — UCT (@UCT_news) August 8, 2018

UCT's vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng outlined her vision of empowering, uplifting and unlocking the full potential of women in academia.

“We need to lose patience along with them. We need to come beside them, and share strategies to respond to these needs. To reverse inequality in a way that will rebuild our country and make it stronger for all people.”

