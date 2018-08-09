Khensani Maseko laid to rest

The Rhodes student took her own life last week after she was allegedly raped by her boyfriend in May this year.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country commemorates Women's Day, tributes continue to pour in for Rhodes student Khensani Maseko who has been laid to rest on Thursday in Johannesburg.

Maseko took her own life last week after she was allegedly raped by her boyfriend in May this year.

Maseko was a final year student at Rhodes and a student leader.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has sent her condolences to Maseko's family and says women deserve to live without fear in the country.

“I must say that while we are in a celebratory mood, but Mr President, today we are laying to rest our daughter Khensani Maseko.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has blamed the university for being complicit in rape culture.

“EFF Student Command, please become security guards in all the universities. Fight rape culture where you see it. You must not allow our children to be raped in the campuses [and] hostels.”

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says Maseko's story reflects the suffering of thousands of women in the country who continue to experience gender-based violence.

“Maseko is but one of thousands of women who are raped every day in South Africa. On this day, we mourn the thousands of women who have been senselesslycut down in the prime of their lives for simply being African and female.”

The university has since said the alleged perpetrator has been suspended and is working with the police to ensure justice is served.

