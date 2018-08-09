Tokyo unscathed as weakening typhoon brushes by, heads north
By late morning the centre of the storm was in the Pacific just off the city of Mito, about 100km northeast of Tokyo.
TOKYO - Japan’s capital of Tokyo was unscathed on Thursday after a weakening typhoon brushed by it and headed north, pounding the coastline with rain and high winds, with scores of cancelled flights, and some power outages, in its wake.
Though typhoon “Shanshan,” a Chinese girl’s name, had been predicted to possibly make landfall near Tokyo, a northeasterly twist to its course kept it out at sea and spared the capital more than high winds and heavy rains, which had mostly dissipated by morning.
By late morning the centre of the storm was in the Pacific just off the city of Mito, about 100km northeast of Tokyo, and set to weaken to tropical storm strength within hours as it moves further east into the Pacific.
Around 100 domestic flights were cancelled and some trains, and there were about 2,000 households without power, but Tokyo’s vast transportation system was operating mostly as usual.
Japan has suffered from one weather disaster after another in the last six weeks, including a deadly heatwave that has left at least 120 dead around the nation. The heat is set to return to Tokyo later on Thursday, with highs of 33 Celsius predicted for the next few days.
Popular in World
-
'Stateless' Thai cave boys and coach granted citizenship
-
New Colombia government to review decision to recognize Palestine
-
Gusting winds, heat to menace California wildfire battle
-
US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK
-
Star witness testimony ends under attack by ex-Trump aide Manafort's lawyer
-
Man who encouraged attack on Prince George gets life in jail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.