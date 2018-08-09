Stellenbosch Municipality, Kayamandi residents to meet after land protests
On Tuesday, the municipality reached an agreement with the residents following protests.
CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Municipality will meet with Kayamandi residents on Monday regarding demands for land.
On Tuesday, the municipality reached an agreement with the residents following protests.
Over the past few days, demonstrators resorted to violence, vandalising and looting stores.
The municipality says the discussions will include defining its role in the land issue and the way forward.
The municipality's Geraldine Metler says that in Wednesday's meeting, the SAPS, the sheriff, community leaders and representatives from the Human Rights Commission were all present when the agreement was reached.
She says it was agreed that no further land invasions will take place and that no new structures will be erected.
“We’ll enter into negotiations with the community on Monday to see how we can unlock this issue. The land occupied was privately-owned land.”
Mettler adds that if the conditions are not adhered to, land invaders will face the law.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Hip-hop star ProKid dies after seizure
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
Parliament holds public hearings on new bill to replace RAF
-
New bill set to benefit road accident victims in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.