Stellenbosch Municipality, Kayamandi residents to meet after land protests

On Tuesday, the municipality reached an agreement with the residents following protests.

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Municipality will meet with Kayamandi residents on Monday regarding demands for land.

On Tuesday, the municipality reached an agreement with the residents following protests.

Over the past few days, demonstrators resorted to violence, vandalising and looting stores.

The municipality says the discussions will include defining its role in the land issue and the way forward.

The municipality's Geraldine Metler says that in Wednesday's meeting, the SAPS, the sheriff, community leaders and representatives from the Human Rights Commission were all present when the agreement was reached.

She says it was agreed that no further land invasions will take place and that no new structures will be erected.

“We’ll enter into negotiations with the community on Monday to see how we can unlock this issue. The land occupied was privately-owned land.”

Mettler adds that if the conditions are not adhered to, land invaders will face the law.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)