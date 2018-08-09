State to give more evidence in case against Mortimer Saunders

Mortimer Saunders' trial resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday and was postponed until next week.

CAPE TOWN - The State is expected to present further forensic evidence as it sets out to prove its case against the man accused of killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

The child went missing from her Elsies River home in May last year. Her body was eventually found nine days later.

Saunders is accused of her rape and murder.

Juanita Pieters says that support from the community is helping her deal with the trauma following her child's murder.

“There are many times when I feel bad and sad. There is always someone who comes to me and talks to me. That’s when I feel a bit better.”

Pieters was present in court on Wednesday when a police evidence recovery analyst testified.

Warrant Officer Hildegarde Thunemann conducted presumptive tests on items, including three-year-old child’s underwear, denim jeans and short-sleeved top.

The officer says that from the examined exhibits, she found evidence of visible blood on the crotch of the jeans which to her indicated that a sex act possibly occurred.

But the defence argued that evidence of blood found on these items doesn't necessarily mean the child had been sexually assaulted.

The defence says the stain could've been caused by fluid released from the body during decomposition.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)