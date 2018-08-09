South Sudan president Kiir grants amnesty to rebel leader Machar, others
On Sunday Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Machar - the president’s former deputy - and other groups signed a ceasefire and power-sharing agreement in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
JUBA - South Sudan President Salva Kiir granted amnesty to all those involved in the nation’s civil war including rebel leader Riek Machar, according to a television broadcast, days after they signed a peace deal.
On Sunday Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Machar - the president’s former deputy - and other groups signed a ceasefire and power-sharing agreement in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
The amnesty order was read out on state-run television late on Wednesday.
A political row between Kiir and Machar degenerated in 2013 into a war that has killed tens of thousands, forced a quarter of the population to flee their homes and wrecked the country’s oil-dependent economy.
The conflict has often been fought along ethnic lines. Previous peace deals have failed, including one in 2015 that briefly halted hostilities but fell apart after Machar returned to the capital Juba the following year.
SPLM-IO is the largest of the rebel groups fighting Kiir’s government, and fighters allied to it control several areas close to the capital.
Some of its generals broke off to form their own movements or to join Kiir’s government, and other anti-government groups have also emerged since the conflict erupted, some of which have fought against each other.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa calls for peace, says no one is above the law
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
-
Zimbabwe state prosecutor won't oppose bail for Biti
-
Nigerian man dies while rescuing people from capsized boat
-
Zambian govt defends denial of asylum for Tendai Biti
-
Zim electoral chief denies being in relationship with presidential candidate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.