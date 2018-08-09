Sizwe Nxasana steps down as NSFAS chair
Sizwe Nxasana says he is grateful for the opportunity to have been able to contribute to finding sustainable solutions for the higher education sector.
JOHANNESBURG - Sizwe Nxasana has resigned as chairperson and member of the National Students’ Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.
Nxasana says he is grateful for the opportunity to have been able to contribute to finding sustainable solutions for the higher education sector.
Nxasana steps down at a time NSFAS is facing challenges of allocating allowances to students and payments backlogs from 2017 and 2018.
The Department of Higher Education's Lunga Ngqengele said: “Looking at the 2019 applications, there was beginning to be good work done in that regard. She [Minister Naledi Pandor] was looking forward to working with the board chaired by Mr Nxasana in terms of making sure that this issue is resolved.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
