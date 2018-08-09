Shortage of fire engines won't stop firefighters, says City of Joburg

The city only has 28 vehicles and at least 14 are providing services to the entire city.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says it will attend to life-threatening fires despite a shortage of fire engines at fire stations.

There have been numerous complaints from residents about the lack of fire trucks at stations.

The city only has 28 vehicles and at least 14 are providing services to the entire city.

It says that some of its fleet has aged.

Community Safety MMC Michael Sun: "We certainly would not want and we cannot have a situation where we have firefighters sitting around doing nothing. Whilst they don't have an operational fire engine, they will be deployed to other functions."