-
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- -1°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 8°C
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
Fitness personality Sbahle Mpisane is in a critical condition at a Durban hospital after reportedly crashing her vehicle in the early hours of Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Fitness personality Sbahle Mpisane is in a critical condition at a Durban hospital after reportedly crashing her vehicle in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Mpisane is reported to have crashed her BMW vehicle at about 4.15am at the Yacht Mall near the Victoria Embankment. The vehicle hit a light pole and then crashed into a tree.
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is Mpisane's boyfriend.
Happy Women’s Day ❤️ You are in my Prayers #Queeno 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ivBLGphdqI— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 9, 2018
Wait !!! Kwezakalani kanti la ekhaya 😧 ok 1st we wake up #RIPLindaMkhize #RipPRO now mid morning #SbahleMpisane was in a serious car accident and might be fighting for her life 😢 No! We need to pray as a country!!! 💔— Palesa (@palientle) August 9, 2018
#sbahlempisane 😖😔 Get well @sbahle_mpisane pic.twitter.com/JPsabqJMZE— 👉SIMPHIWE VILAKAZI (@SL_Vilakazi) August 9, 2018
