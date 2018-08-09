Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash

Fitness personality Sbahle Mpisane is in a critical condition at a Durban hospital after reportedly crashing her vehicle in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mpisane is reported to have crashed her BMW vehicle at about 4.15am at the Yacht Mall near the Victoria Embankment. The vehicle hit a light pole and then crashed into a tree.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is Mpisane's boyfriend.

Happy Women’s Day ❤️ You are in my Prayers #Queeno 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ivBLGphdqI — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 9, 2018