Salah, Ronaldo and Messi on Champions League awards shortlist

BENGALURU- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on Uefa’s shortlist for the best forwards who played in Champions League last season, soccer’s European governing body announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who won the award last year, topped the scoring charts with 15 goals in the competition as Real Madrid won a third consecutive European crown.

Egypt’s Salah led Liverpool’s remarkable run to the final with 10 goals and four assists, while Barcelona talisman Messi netted six goals.

The best defender is sure to be from Real with their trio of Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane the only names short-listed for the award.

Real duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will compete with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the midfielder award.

New Liverpool signing Alisson’s performances for AS Roma earned him a place on the goalkeeper shortlist.

He will compete for the honour with Real Madrid’s Costa Rica international Keylor Navas and Italian Gianluigi Buffon, who completed a switch from Juventus to Paris St Germain last month.

The winners will be announced during the 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on 30 August.

The nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from last year’s Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.