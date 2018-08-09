Salah, Ronaldo and Messi on Champions League awards shortlist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Salah, Ronaldo and Messi on Champions League awards shortlist

The winners will be announced during the 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on 30 August.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal during a pre-season friendly against Manchester City on 25 July 2018. Picture: @LFC/Twitter
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal during a pre-season friendly against Manchester City on 25 July 2018. Picture: @LFC/Twitter
6 hours ago

BENGALURU- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah joined regulars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on Uefa’s shortlist for the best forwards who played in Champions League last season, soccer’s European governing body announced on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who won the award last year, topped the scoring charts with 15 goals in the competition as Real Madrid won a third consecutive European crown.

Egypt’s Salah led Liverpool’s remarkable run to the final with 10 goals and four assists, while Barcelona talisman Messi netted six goals.

The best defender is sure to be from Real with their trio of Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane the only names short-listed for the award.

Real duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will compete with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne for the midfielder award.

New Liverpool signing Alisson’s performances for AS Roma earned him a place on the goalkeeper shortlist.

He will compete for the honour with Real Madrid’s Costa Rica international Keylor Navas and Italian Gianluigi Buffon, who completed a switch from Juventus to Paris St Germain last month.

The winners will be announced during the 2018-19 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on 30 August.

The nominees were selected by a jury of 32 coaches from last year’s Champions League participants and 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media group.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA