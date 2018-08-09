Sadness, shock & disbelief: SA responds to ProKid’s death

The news of ProKid's death has been met with disbelief and sadness. People have taken to social media to share their grief.

JOHANNESBURG – The news of the death of hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has been met with disbelief and sadness by people on social media.

#RipProKid CONFIRMED: Hip Hop star Linda Mkhize known as ProKid, has died at the age of 37. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018

ProKid’s family confirmed in a statement that he suffered a severe seizure while visiting a friend in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday night.

He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics just after 8pm.

People, including his friends, colleagues and fans, have shared tender memories of him.

Others have shared how his music helped them cope with depression.