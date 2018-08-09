Ramaphosa: Land reform should empower women

Last week, the president announced that the ANC will push for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says land expropriation will have no impact if it’s not equally redistributed to both men and women.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Women's Day celebration held in the Western Cape on Thursday.

Ramaphosa says the process should be used as a mechanism to empower women.

“We want the land reform process to be a mechanism through which we economically empower the women of our country for agriculture, housing, as well as enabling them to get into business.”

