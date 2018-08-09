Ramaphosa in WC to address Women’s Day event

Parties are holding events around the country to celebrate the day.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people are streaming into the Mbekweni Rugby Stadium in Paarl, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will address as government’s official Women’s Day.

Parties are holding events around the country to celebrate the day.

Women are singing and chanting of this day’s historical importance. On this day, in 1956, thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Today, many came to celebrate the life of stalwart, Albertina Sisulu, and other female struggle icons.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the women attending the event.

“I’m very happy and I’m glad for women before me and my mother’s mother. We are grateful. May all women enjoy this day,” one attendee said.

Another adds: “They marched to the Union Buildings, not for fun, but for us to be free. Also for those passes.”

#WomansDay President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address. GLS pic.twitter.com/dRcksNFU0i — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018

#WomensDay Community members start making their way to the official Women’s Day Commemoration in Paarl. GLS pic.twitter.com/Yca53ypkAu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)