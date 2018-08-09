Ramaphosa in WC to address Women’s Day event
Parties are holding events around the country to celebrate the day.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people are streaming into the Mbekweni Rugby Stadium in Paarl, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will address as government’s official Women’s Day.
Parties are holding events around the country to celebrate the day.
Women are singing and chanting of this day’s historical importance. On this day, in 1956, thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Today, many came to celebrate the life of stalwart, Albertina Sisulu, and other female struggle icons.
Eyewitness News spoke to some of the women attending the event.
“I’m very happy and I’m glad for women before me and my mother’s mother. We are grateful. May all women enjoy this day,” one attendee said.
Another adds: “They marched to the Union Buildings, not for fun, but for us to be free. Also for those passes.”
#WomansDay President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address. GLS pic.twitter.com/dRcksNFU0i— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018
#WomensDay Community members start making their way to the official Women’s Day Commemoration in Paarl. GLS pic.twitter.com/Yca53ypkAu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Sadness, shock & disbelief: SA responds to ProKid’s death
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Hip-hop star ProKid dies after seizure
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.