Ramaphosa: Govt committed to fighting gender-based violence

The president delivered the keynote address at the Mbekweni Rugby Stadium in Paarl in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that government will hold a national gender summit later this month, in efforts to fight gender-based violence.

This was a plea by women organisations in the country for government to be involved in tackling the scourge.

Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the Mbekweni Rugby Stadium in Paarl in the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon.

The president says the state is committed to play its role to ensure that perpetrators of gender-based violence are held accountable.

“Government is therefore committed to doing its part through policies, its budgetary processes, programmes, and practices that will dramatically reduce levels of gender-based violence and ultimately eradicate it.”

This year's theme is 100 years of Albertina Sisulu.

#WomensDay President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at the Albertina Sisulu #womensDay celebration in Paarl. BM pic.twitter.com/El7kwuBiPr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 9, 2018

Sisulu's granddaughter Ntsiki Sisulu, says more needs to be done to protect women.

“She said without a doubt we have made progress. However, women continue to suffer joblessness. She says they continue to suffer violence and she’s distinguished that from abuse and poverty.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)