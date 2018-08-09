'ProKid inspired many young artists, South Africans'
Messages of condolences have been streaming in on social media from fans and those who worked with him in the hip-hop fraternity.
JOHANNESBURG - Late hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has been described as an extraordinary rap artist who used his music to document South Africa's township culture.
The 37-year-old died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg after suffering a severe seizure.
Messages of condolences have been streaming in on social media from fans and those who worked with him in the hip-hop fraternity.
His former colleague Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope says he inspired many young artists and ordinary South Africans through his music.
Praying the news is not true, but If it is then my brother I wish you safe passage into heaven. You were indeed a pioneer, a legend and one incredible Emcee. For the record I never considered you a ProKid but rather a ProKing! #RIPProKid #RipPRO #RIPLindaMkhize 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XgG9GzixFv— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) August 8, 2018
He was always so kind & sincere...bathong Linda..fela yalo papa? 💔 we lost an icon today...my deepest condolences to Prokid’s family,friends & fans..Re re ba gomotsege, ba tie mo moweng ka nako e e thata e...🙏🏽❤️ May he Rest In Peace! Thank you for the music. 💐 #RIPProkid pic.twitter.com/2nTT5HQPGE— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 9, 2018
Prokid paved a way for Kasi rappers and took SA Hip Hop to the top. He left giant footsteps that will live forever. Uthini Ngo Pro? The real game changer.#RIPProkid #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/rG6s1YJlgu— 50degrees (@OskidoIBelieve) August 9, 2018
There would be no charts to top, no deals to sign, no tours no nothing without Linda Mkhize and what he did for this industry & that’s the shit we got caught up in, too busy with our own nonsense to reach out to our own big brother and talk to him, sit with him. Appreciate him 💔— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 8, 2018
This was my soundtrack during my depression. PRO was more than just a rapper to a lot of us from ko Soweto. His music was life. 💔 #RIPProkid pic.twitter.com/4P4blXzMlm— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) August 9, 2018
We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the passing of one of the legendary South African Hip Hop artist, Linda #ProKid Mkhize. May your soul rest in peace #RIPProKid #RIPLindaMkhize #DankieSan [Photo: Twitter] pic.twitter.com/p1f5uHWcUG— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 9, 2018
Rest easy https://t.co/vnYujWuJKf were indeed a healer through your music and your entire being.We salute you oh great soldier. #RIPProKid #RIPLindaMkhize pic.twitter.com/amozoyEzfI— REY (@ReyLetsooa) August 9, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.