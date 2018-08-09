'ProKid inspired many young artists, South Africans'

Messages of condolences have been streaming in on social media from fans and those who worked with him in the hip-hop fraternity.

JOHANNESBURG - Late hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has been described as an extraordinary rap artist who used his music to document South Africa's township culture.

The 37-year-old died on Wednesday night in Johannesburg after suffering a severe seizure.

Messages of condolences have been streaming in on social media from fans and those who worked with him in the hip-hop fraternity.

His former colleague Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope says he inspired many young artists and ordinary South Africans through his music.

Praying the news is not true, but If it is then my brother I wish you safe passage into heaven. You were indeed a pioneer, a legend and one incredible Emcee. For the record I never considered you a ProKid but rather a ProKing! #RIPProKid #RipPRO #RIPLindaMkhize 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XgG9GzixFv — ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) August 8, 2018

He was always so kind & sincere...bathong Linda..fela yalo papa? 💔 we lost an icon today...my deepest condolences to Prokid’s family,friends & fans..Re re ba gomotsege, ba tie mo moweng ka nako e e thata e...🙏🏽❤️ May he Rest In Peace! Thank you for the music. 💐 #RIPProkid pic.twitter.com/2nTT5HQPGE — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 9, 2018

Prokid paved a way for Kasi rappers and took SA Hip Hop to the top. He left giant footsteps that will live forever. Uthini Ngo Pro? The real game changer.#RIPProkid #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/rG6s1YJlgu — 50degrees (@OskidoIBelieve) August 9, 2018

There would be no charts to top, no deals to sign, no tours no nothing without Linda Mkhize and what he did for this industry & that’s the shit we got caught up in, too busy with our own nonsense to reach out to our own big brother and talk to him, sit with him. Appreciate him 💔 — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 8, 2018

This was my soundtrack during my depression. PRO was more than just a rapper to a lot of us from ko Soweto. His music was life. 💔 #RIPProkid pic.twitter.com/4P4blXzMlm — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) August 9, 2018

We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the passing of one of the legendary South African Hip Hop artist, Linda #ProKid Mkhize. May your soul rest in peace #RIPProKid #RIPLindaMkhize #DankieSan [Photo: Twitter] pic.twitter.com/p1f5uHWcUG — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 9, 2018