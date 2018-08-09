Peace, security on agenda for Ramaphosa's to visit Zambia

This is President Ramaphosa's first visit to Zambia since coming to power.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Zambia on Thursday for a working visit.

He moves on to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday and will attend the inauguration of Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa at the weekend.

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu was in Pretoria in March, among the new president's first visitors.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the presidents will discuss regional peace and security issues.

Zambia will assume the chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security at the summit in Windhoek next week.

Presidents Lungu and Ramaphosa will witness the signing of an agreement establishing a bi-national commission between Zambia and South Africa.