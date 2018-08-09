Peace, security on agenda for Ramaphosa's to visit Zambia
This is President Ramaphosa's first visit to Zambia since coming to power.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Zambia on Thursday for a working visit.
He moves on to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday and will attend the inauguration of Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa at the weekend.
This is President Ramaphosa's first visit to Zambia since coming to power.
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu was in Pretoria in March, among the new president's first visitors.
In addition to bilateral cooperation, the presidents will discuss regional peace and security issues.
Zambia will assume the chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security at the summit in Windhoek next week.
Presidents Lungu and Ramaphosa will witness the signing of an agreement establishing a bi-national commission between Zambia and South Africa.
Popular in Local
-
Hip-hop star ProKid dies after seizure
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Sadness, shock & disbelief: SA responds to ProKid’s death
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
Parliament holds public hearings on new bill to replace RAF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.