Parliament to intensify interventions to protect women’s rights

The national legislature says Women's Day is a time to commemorate and honour the courageous efforts of women who took a stance against the apartheid regime.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa celebrates Women's Day, Parliament says it will continue to intensify its interventions, including holding authorities whose statutory responsibilities are to eliminate such crimes accountable in relation to how they fulfil their role.

The national legislature says Women's Day is a time to commemorate and honour the courageous efforts of women who took a stance against the apartheid regime.

But Parliament says despite the significance of this day, crimes against women in the country continue to be a major problem facing society.

Statistics South Africa’s 2016/2017 victims of crime report reveals that 250 out of every 100,000 women were victims of sexual offences.

Crime statistics for the same period indicate 80% of reported sexual offences are rape.

Parliament acknowledges while it has passed a number of pieces of legislation since 1994 aimed at advancing the rights of women, much more needs to be done to address the issue.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)