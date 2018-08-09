NWU, Wits aim to keep 100% record in Round 3 of Varsity Football

In the big match of the day, UJ plays host to Wits in the Johannesburg derby.

JOHANNESBURG - Round 3 of Varsity Football kicks off on Thursday evening, with the Johannesburg derby the highlight of the round’s fixtures.

The action starts at the NWU-Mafikeng stadium when NWU host the University of Limpopo. NWU has not lost a match so far, edging UWC in the opening match and then beating UKZN 2-0 a week later. Meanwhile, UL has recovered since their first round 7-1 defeat to UJ; holding TUT to 1-1 draw.

Staying with TUT, they take on UWC in the late kick-off. Both teams need a positive result to kick their season into gear. TUT are looking to bounce back from their draw with UL and to keep the pressure on NWU and Wits respectively. Meanwhile, the boys from the Western Cape, need a positive result to get their first points of the season.

Another team hoping to get their first points on the board is UKZN. They travel to Tuks who like their neighbours TUT, need to get some momentum going. A loss and a draw in their first two games was not the start the defending champions were hoping for.

In the big match of the day, UJ plays host to Wits in the Johannesburg derby. This match always means more to both teams as bragging rights are also being played for. A win for Wits will go a long way in their attempts to finish at the top, especially if other results go their way. UJ, who go into the game as slight favourites, will need the Orange Army on their side to come away with the win.

UJ captain Potoko Mametja believes the bragging rights on offer will definitely add spice to an already momentous fixture, while his side are keen to impress their home crowd.

"Playing Wits is always an exciting game. It's not just the Johannesburg Derby, it's definitely also about fighting for bragging rights to see who's the best in Jo'burg. I think they are going to try and avenge themselves after we beat them 4-1 at their home ground last season. We are ready for anything.”

Wits captain Mahle Mtabane explained the level of competition between the two sides is close to the PSL, while echoing Mametja's sentiment on being the best in Johannesburg.

"Playing UJ is always going to be difficult since it's a derby. The atmosphere at the stadium for both teams and players is probably the closest we feel to being part of a PSL (Premier Soccer League) match in my opinion.

"We also would like to be considered the best team in Jo'burg. It's also a grudge match, considering the result of last year.

In the reverse fixture last season, Wits were beaten at the Wits Stadium 4-1.