Numsa & Num confirm Eskom draft wage agreement
Eskom said the unions have agreed on a 7.5% increase for 2018 and a 7% increase for the next two years.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (Num) have confirmed that a draft agreement has been drawn up with Eskom for striking workers demanding increases and bonuses.
Workers will also receive a R10,000 once-off payment
The power utility is demanding the trade unions take disciplinary action against striking workers, which the unions are not agreeing to.
Num spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: “We feel that our members were provoked in the beginning of these wage negotiations when Eskom tabled an offer of 0%.”
The union is also demanding a bonus from Eskom for their workers.
“There was the issue of the bonus, Eskom refused to pay the bonus. So, those are the critical issues that provoked our members and forced them to embark on industrial action.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
