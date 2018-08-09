Popular Topics
Go

NMB Mayor Athol Trollip could face another no confidence vote

The Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels says this is not the end of the road for the motion.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: @AtholT/Twitter
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Picture: @AtholT/Twitter
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip may face another motion of no confidence next Thursday.

Opposition parties in the city council this week were blocked when council Speaker Jonathan Lawack rejected a request for a special sitting on Friday.

The Patriotic Alliance’s Marlon Daniels says that this is not the end of the road for the motion.

“There were previous motions that were brought to council which was supposed to be tabled at and be before council during the month of May. Because most of our meetings ended up in chaos, we did not sit. But those motions are not off the table.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

