New bill set to benefit road accident victims in SA

Rather than a lump sum payout, the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill makes provision for payments over an extended period.

FILE: Three people have been killed in an accident in Meyerton, Gauteng. Picture: Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Road accident victims are set to benefit more from a new bill that will provide for more sustained compensation.

Rather than a lump sum payout, the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill makes provision for payments over an extended period.

But probably the most significant change from the Road Accident Fund, which it will replace, is the introduction of a no-fault system.

This means that victims of road accidents will be compensated irrespective of whether they were responsible.

It could severely burden the scheme which, like the current Road Accident Fund, will have to be funded from the fuel levy.

The bill is currently open for public comment, and hearings have been held in the Free State and Northern Cape this week.

But chairperson of Parliament's Transport Committee Dikeledi Magadzi says there has been some misunderstanding regarding the proposed new claims process.

“If you use lawyers it will be at your own costs, but the administrator will handle the issue.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

