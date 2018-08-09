Mnangagwa calls for peace, says no one is above the law

The Zimbabwean president has taken to Twitter to say no one is above the law and due to the serious nature of the allegations of incitement against opposition politician Tendai Biti, due process will continue.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for an end to violence in the country hours after Movement for Democratic Change Alliance official Tendai Biti appeared in court.

Biti appeared in court in Harare on Thursday facing charges over his role in violence linked to last week's post-election protests.

STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF TENDAI BITI



Tendai Biti was released earlier today following my intervention.



At such a crucial time in the history of the new Zimbabwe, nothing is more important than unity, peace and dialogue. (1/3) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 9, 2018

The president-elect says there's nothing more important than peace and dialogue in the new Zimbabwe.

Equally important, however, is an adherence to the rule of law. I repeat - no one is above the law. Thus due to the serious nature of the allegations of incitement, due process will continue. (2/3) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 9, 2018

I call on all parties to immediately cease from all forms of incitement to violence, and to conduct all activities solely within the framework of the law. All Zimbabweans must join us now in striving for unity, peace and reconciliation. Peace is paramount. (3/3) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 9, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)