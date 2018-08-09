Mduduzi Manana's invitation to be panelist at fundraiser withdrawn after outcry
Shevolution Africa caused an uproar after a pamphlet listing the former ANC Member of Parliament as one of their panelists for the event.
JOHANNESBURG - NGO Shevolution Africa has decided to retract Mduduzi Manana's invitation to their fundraising event against gender-based violence taking place this weekend.
The organisation caused an uproar after a pamphlet listing the former ANC Member of Parliament as one of their panelists for the event.
A convicted rapist, who served 12 years in prison, also had his invitation withdrawn.
The fundraiser, scheduled for this Saturday, is to help raise money for the so-called "lion mama" who killed her daughter's rapists.
Shevoltion's Buhle Tonisa says that the occasion was not about Manana and they do not want to direct any focus on him.
Tonisa says that other gender-based organisations assisted them in deciding on the way forward.
"Some women's organisations gave their input saying: 'We see what you are trying to achieve but we think it's too soon.' We then said 'OK, let's do away with the offenders' and as a result, we have new panelists."
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.