Malema says Rhodes is complicit in rape culture

The EFF leader says if the institution listened to women when they voiced out issues about rape culture on campus in previous years, a woman would not have died last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called out Rhodes University for being complicit in rape culture at the institution.

Malema says if the institution listened to women when they voiced out issues about rape culture on campus in previous years, a woman would not have died last week.

Khensani Maseko committed suicide after being allegedly raped by her boyfriend earlier this year.

Malema was speaking at the party's Women’s Day celebration in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

It is without a doubt that KwaZulu Natal is the home of EFF. #EFFWomensDayRally pic.twitter.com/S5l1sGzW7V — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2018

He says the man who raped Maseko must take responsibility for her death.

“EFF Student Command, please become security guards in all the universities. Fight rape culture where you see it. You must not allow our children to be raped in the campuses [and] hostels.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)