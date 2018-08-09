Malema says Rhodes is complicit in rape culture
The EFF leader says if the institution listened to women when they voiced out issues about rape culture on campus in previous years, a woman would not have died last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called out Rhodes University for being complicit in rape culture at the institution.
Malema says if the institution listened to women when they voiced out issues about rape culture on campus in previous years, a woman would not have died last week.
Khensani Maseko committed suicide after being allegedly raped by her boyfriend earlier this year.
Malema was speaking at the party's Women’s Day celebration in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
It is without a doubt that KwaZulu Natal is the home of EFF. #EFFWomensDayRally pic.twitter.com/S5l1sGzW7V— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 9, 2018
He says the man who raped Maseko must take responsibility for her death.
“EFF Student Command, please become security guards in all the universities. Fight rape culture where you see it. You must not allow our children to be raped in the campuses [and] hostels.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.