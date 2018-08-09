Lotto results: Wednesday 8 August 2018

EWN brings you Lotto results. Check if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 8 August are as follows:

Lotto: 11, 13, 14, 20, 41, 48 + 34

Lotto Plus 1: 6, 13, 19, 31, 36, 46 + 25

Lotto Plus 2: 7, 17, 30, 36, 40, 50 + 35

For more details visit the National Lottery website.