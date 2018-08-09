Lesufi: Online registration making things easier for everyone

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi says that he's pleased that parents are beginning to accept that the online application system is the future and has made all schools accessible to ordinary South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that his department's online registration system has begun changing the planning, budgeting and quality of education in the province.

Lesufi has given an update on the status of the online applications and placements for grade 1 and 8 pupils for the 2019 academic year.

The department says that it has so far placed nearly 75,000 pupils.

"In terms of the online registration, we'll find that society has accepted that this is the system that is making things easier for everyone.

Lesufi says the paper system was taking the department backward.

"A form can get lost and no one will know that the form is missing. People can choose which forms to put on top and which ones they want to put at the bottom."

The Education MEC says that while he's received positive feedback from some parents regarding the online portal, there are still communication problems regarding the outcome of applications.