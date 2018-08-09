Leicester to debut possession game at United, says Schmeichel
Leicester showed glimpses of the switch last season after Claude Puel took charge of the club in October but attempting to take the game to United at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener will be a challenge, the 31-year-old Dane conceded.
(Reuters) - Leicester City will adopt a more possession-based game this season instead of their traditional counter-attacking style but will not find the transition easy when they visit Manchester United on Friday, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said.
“We’ve classically been a counter-attacking type of side. The manager now wants us to try and take a bit more control of the game, to try and dominate possession a little bit more,” Schmeichel told the club website.
“It’s going to be difficult away from home at Manchester United, but it’s something that we’re going to have to be brave enough to try.”
