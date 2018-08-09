Lawyers confirm Tendai Biti at Harare police station

Zimbabwe opposition politician Tendai Biti and three others unsuccessfully sought asylum in Zambia on Wednesday.

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says that Movement for Democratic Change Alliance politician Tendai Biti is now at Harare Central Police Station.

Biti and three others unsuccessfully sought asylum in Zambia on Wednesday.

Police in Harare accuse Biti of being behind last week’s violent demonstrations that were crushed by the army.

ZLHR says it has managed to track down Biti to Harare Central Police Station.

Biti and three other men escaped to Zambia on Wednesday, where they sought asylum.

But the request was turned down, and the four of them were deported back to Zimbabwe early on Thursday morning.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm that, Tendai Biti is now in police custody. He is being charged for contravening Section 36 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23), “Public Violence" — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 9, 2018

and also contravening Section 66 (A)(1) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), “Unofficial or false declaration of results”. We want to assure the nation that he is very safe and like any other person facing criminal charges, — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 9, 2018

the police are conducting the necessary legal procedures so that Biti appears in court. He had skipped the country knowing very well that he was wanted by the police, although he was misleading members of the public through the media. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 9, 2018

There’s growing international concern over this incident, which comes a week after disputed presidential elections.

The United Nations refugee agency has slammed the Zambian government for refusing to grant Biti asylum.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) says forcibly returning asylum-seekers to their country of origin is a serious violation of international law.

It says it’s gravely concerned by reports of the forced return of a Zimbabwean asylum-seeker.

Britain’s embassy in Harare said on Thursday it wants assurances from the authorities that Biti’s safety will be guaranteed and his rights respected.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)