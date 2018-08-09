Popular Topics
Lawyers confirm Tendai Biti at Harare police station

Zimbabwe opposition politician Tendai Biti and three others unsuccessfully sought asylum in Zambia on Wednesday.

FILE: Tendai Biti in Harare on 1 June 2018. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Tendai Biti in Harare on 1 June 2018. Picture: AFP.
10 hours ago

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) says that Movement for Democratic Change Alliance politician Tendai Biti is now at Harare Central Police Station.

Biti and three others unsuccessfully sought asylum in Zambia on Wednesday.

Police in Harare accuse Biti of being behind last week’s violent demonstrations that were crushed by the army.

ZLHR says it has managed to track down Biti to Harare Central Police Station.

Biti and three other men escaped to Zambia on Wednesday, where they sought asylum.

But the request was turned down, and the four of them were deported back to Zimbabwe early on Thursday morning.

There’s growing international concern over this incident, which comes a week after disputed presidential elections.

The United Nations refugee agency has slammed the Zambian government for refusing to grant Biti asylum.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) says forcibly returning asylum-seekers to their country of origin is a serious violation of international law.

It says it’s gravely concerned by reports of the forced return of a Zimbabwean asylum-seeker.

Britain’s embassy in Harare said on Thursday it wants assurances from the authorities that Biti’s safety will be guaranteed and his rights respected.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

