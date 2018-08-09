'I’ll prove I can make it in a male-dominated world'

As South Africa celebrates Women's Day, the rights of women in the workplace are being highlighted.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about the safety of women in emergency services, with calls for increased security.

Added to this, there are calls for women to be equally recognised in the country's emergency services.

When duty calls, these women jump into their response cars with flashing lights and sirens blaring, not even thinking about the danger they are heading towards.

Paramedic Kim Williams says she has to work twice as hard to prove she can do the job which is seen mostly as men's work.

“You’ll bend over and they’ll comment on your butt or what they’d like to do with you.”

Williams adds: “I’ve seen when there’s a man standing there, they tend to have more authority in our society.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Faith Walaza works as a public order policing officer deployed to volatile scenes.

"Before I went to Sudan, my commander just laughed at me and said, ‘Jy gaan dit nie maak nie my kind.’ ”

However, this has never stopped her from doing what she loves.

“No matter how the place is, I’ll prove I can make it as a female in a male-dominated world.”

Both women say they have to work hard to break stigmas every day, just because they work in a perceived “man's world”.

