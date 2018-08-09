'I’ll prove I can make it in a male-dominated world'
As South Africa celebrates Women's Day, the rights of women in the workplace are being highlighted.
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are being asked about the safety of women in emergency services, with calls for increased security.
As South Africa celebrates Women's Day, the rights of women in the workplace are being highlighted.
Added to this, there are calls for women to be equally recognised in the country's emergency services.
WATCH: It can't be a man's world without a woman
When duty calls, these women jump into their response cars with flashing lights and sirens blaring, not even thinking about the danger they are heading towards.
Paramedic Kim Williams says she has to work twice as hard to prove she can do the job which is seen mostly as men's work.
“You’ll bend over and they’ll comment on your butt or what they’d like to do with you.”
Williams adds: “I’ve seen when there’s a man standing there, they tend to have more authority in our society.”
Lieutenant-Colonel Faith Walaza works as a public order policing officer deployed to volatile scenes.
"Before I went to Sudan, my commander just laughed at me and said, ‘Jy gaan dit nie maak nie my kind.’ ”
However, this has never stopped her from doing what she loves.
“No matter how the place is, I’ll prove I can make it as a female in a male-dominated world.”
Both women say they have to work hard to break stigmas every day, just because they work in a perceived “man's world”.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Sadness, shock & disbelief: SA responds to ProKid’s death
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Hip-hop star ProKid dies after seizure
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
Parliament holds public hearings on new bill to replace RAF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.