Hip-hop star ProKid dies after seizure

JOHANNESBURG - Hip-hop star Linda Mkhize, better known as ProKid, has died at the age of 37.

The family has confirmed in a statement that he suffered a severe seizure while visiting a friend in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday night.

He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics just after 8pm.

His former manager and friend, Mpho Motsoaledi, says that he's shocked by the news.

"A friend called the paramedics, they got there and they tried to help him, to revive him but..."

Motsoaledi adds that the industry will never be the same without Mkhize: "Pro would go to a gig and he would find a very small crowd, but he'd appreciate that people came out."

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of South African Hip Hop legend Pro Kid. #RIPProKid pic.twitter.com/kf7dgOZdsG — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) August 9, 2018

#RIPProKid



Waking up to saddest news of Pro Kid’s untimely death!



One of Mzansi’s greatest lyricist!



Lala Pro! pic.twitter.com/s3I8L51RBN — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 9, 2018