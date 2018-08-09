Gusting winds, heat to menace California wildfire battle
Northern California’s Mendocino Complex fire was 47% contained on Wednesday, up from 34% a day earlier, after firefighters took advantage of cooler temperatures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
LOS ANGELES - Crews battling the largest wildfire in California’s history face a return of gusting winds and high temperatures on Thursday that are expected to stoke a blaze that has burned an area nearly the size of Los Angeles.
Northern California’s Mendocino Complex fire was 47% contained on Wednesday, up from 34% a day earlier, after firefighters took advantage of cooler temperatures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
But breezy conditions are expected to return on Thursday afternoon and last through Saturday, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.
“This combined with dry conditions will increase the fire weather danger for portions of #NorCal,” the tweet said.
So far, two firefighters have been injured fighting the blaze, which has consumed more than 300,000 acres. While sprawling, the wildfire has destroyed 119 homes, far less than the 1,077 torched by the Carr Fire about 100 miles (161 km) northeast near Redding. Both fires have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
Some 4,000 firefighters were working to stop the Mendocino fire from reaching communities at the southern tip of the Mendocino National Forest, about 161km north of San Francisco. The blaze is still threatening more than 10,000 structures, according to Cal Fire.
The Mendocino Complex is one of 17 major fires burning in California that have destroyed more than 1,500 structures and displaced tens of thousands of people.
Cal Fire on Tuesday pushed back the date when it expected to bring the Mendocino fire under full control to Sept. 1, the fourth time the department has revised its timetable as the massive wildfire expanded.
The blaze became the largest in California history on Monday, only eight months after the previous record fire, after officials began battling two separate blazes in the Mendocino area as a single event.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Wednesday directed federal agencies to use any water that was needed to “protect life and property” threatened by California wildfires.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump claimed that California was letting water run into the ocean instead of using it to fight fires.
The comments baffled California firefighters, who said they had more than enough water to douse the flames.
The California fires are on track to be the most destructive in a decade, prompting Democratic Governor Jerry Brown and state Republican leaders to call for thinning of forests to reduce fire danger.
Popular in World
-
'Stateless' Thai cave boys and coach granted citizenship
-
New Colombia government to review decision to recognize Palestine
-
US imposes sanctions on Russia for nerve agent attack in UK
-
Star witness testimony ends under attack by ex-Trump aide Manafort's lawyer
-
Another strong quake hits Indonesia's Lombok
-
Tokyo unscathed as weakening typhoon brushes by, heads north
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.