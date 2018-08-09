Popular Topics
Gautrain to continue with reduced service as strike enters 11th day

Workers downed tools nearly two weeks ago, calling for a bigger increase, incentive bonuses and a late shift increase.

FILE: Passengers at the Gautrain OR Tambo station. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain has assured commuters that it will continue to provide limited services as the strike enters its eleventh day.

Workers downed tools nearly two weeks ago, calling for a bigger increase, incentive bonuses and a late shift increase.

The CCMA intervened on Monday with negotiations between holding company Bombela and the United National Transport Union (Untu).

Talks have however deadlocked.

Gautrain's Kes Naidoo: "A reduced service will certainly be available on 9 August. We encourage passengers to visit the Gautrain website for details of the contingency plan."

Untu on Wednesday called on Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi to intervene.

