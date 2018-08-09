Gautrain to continue with reduced service as strike enters 11th day
Workers downed tools nearly two weeks ago, calling for a bigger increase, incentive bonuses and a late shift increase.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain has assured commuters that it will continue to provide limited services as the strike enters its eleventh day.
The CCMA intervened on Monday with negotiations between holding company Bombela and the United National Transport Union (Untu).
Talks have however deadlocked.
Gautrain's Kes Naidoo: "A reduced service will certainly be available on 9 August. We encourage passengers to visit the Gautrain website for details of the contingency plan."
Untu on Wednesday called on Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi to intervene.
August 9, 2018
