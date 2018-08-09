EC community mourns loss of 2 pupils after road crash
The two learners from the Mnceba Senior Secondary School were part of a group of 20 travelling on a bakkie hired by parents on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape community of Ntabankulu is in shock after two pupils were killed in a road crash while on their way to school.
The two learners from the Mnceba Senior Secondary School were part of a group of 20 travelling on a bakkie hired by parents on Wednesday.
It is alleged that the driver of a lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
Eighteen pupils were taken to hospital.
The department's Mali Mtima says: “As a department we’ve provided counselling to the affected learners, educators and families.”
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Sadness, shock & disbelief: SA responds to ProKid’s death
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Hip-hop star ProKid dies after seizure
-
Sbahle Mpisane in critical condition after crash
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 7 August 2018
-
Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.