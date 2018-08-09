EC community mourns loss of 2 pupils after road crash

The two learners from the Mnceba Senior Secondary School were part of a group of 20 travelling on a bakkie hired by parents on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape community of Ntabankulu is in shock after two pupils were killed in a road crash while on their way to school.

The two learners from the Mnceba Senior Secondary School were part of a group of 20 travelling on a bakkie hired by parents on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the driver of a lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Eighteen pupils were taken to hospital.

The department's Mali Mtima says: “As a department we’ve provided counselling to the affected learners, educators and families.”

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)