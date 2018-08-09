Cops make breakthrough in probe on Khayelitsha vigilante killings

Officers attached to the Harare tracing team arrested six suspects last night in connection with the mob killings in Makhaza last weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into two vigilante killings in Khayelitsha.

Officers attached to the Harare Tracing Team arrested six suspects on Wednesday night in connection with the mob killings in Makhaza last weekend.

Two men were accused of house robbery.

They were then assaulted and set alight by angry residents.

The police's Andre Traut says: “More suspects who had been identified managed to evade an arrest last night and are being sought. They arrested six suspects; a 46-year-old female and five males, aged between 24 and 43, who are due to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha once they’ve been charged.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)