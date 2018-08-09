Cops make breakthrough 7 months after deadly Tongaat stone-throwing attack

Two children died when a large rock was thrown at their moving vehicle from an overhead bridge in December 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly stone-throwing incident in Tongaat.

Police have only now made a breakthrough in their investigation.

The two suspects face murder and attempted murder charges. The children's father was also seriously injured in the ensuing accident.

