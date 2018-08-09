Cops make breakthrough 7 months after deadly Tongaat stone-throwing attack

State to give more evidence in case against Mortimer Saunders
Local
Two children died when a large rock was thrown at their moving vehicle from an overhead bridge in December 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly stone-throwing incident in Tongaat.
Two children died when a large rock was thrown at their moving vehicle from an overhead bridge in December 2017.
Police have only now made a breakthrough in their investigation.
The two suspects face murder and attempted murder charges. The children's father was also seriously injured in the ensuing accident.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.