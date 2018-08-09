Popular Topics
Children at Newlands hospital get 'special treatment' from Little Optimist

The young patients screened the movie 'Optimist' and received copies of the Little Optimist book.

Picture: @gregbertish/Twitter
Picture: @gregbertish/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Children of the Maitland Cottage Hospital in Newlands were treated to a movie night, hosted by the Little Optimist Trust.

The young patients screened the movie 'Optimist' and received copies of the Little Optimist book.

Big wave surfer, charity campaigner and multiple cardiac-surgery survivor Greg Bertish also shared his inspirational story with the children.

“Last night we had the most amazing event, we had a movie night. There’s screen and movie optimists, [we had] free pizza… the kids were blown away [and] taken out of that place of a hospital just for a moment.”

Bertish has previously raised funds for the hospital, assisted with renovations, and in May organised the painting of a Little Optimist mural at the hospital.

He will be taking the project further with his Great Optimist Race at the Cape Town International Boat Show in October this year.

Celebrities and regular sailors will participate in a race that will raise money for a number of causes.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

