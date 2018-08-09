Chamisa looks to Ramaphosa to help with protecting MDC

Senior party official and Zimbabwe’s former finance minister Tendai Biti was arrested on Wednesday while trying to seek political asylum in Zambia following last week’s election.

ZIMBABWE - Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he's asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in what he claims is the Zanu-PF government's persecution of his party.

Biti managed to escape the clutches of Zimbabwean police who followed him across the border into Zambia. The MDC Alliance official was saved by travellers and the Zambian police. He applied for asylum immediately.

However, later in the day, it appeared that asylum had been denied and Biti was due to be returned to Zimbabwe on Wednesday night.

He and eight other MDC officials are wanted by police for allegedly inciting violence during protests last Wednesday.

Writing on Twitter, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said his allies are being persecuted.

He said he raised the issue with Ramaphosa and is counting on him to help stop the crackdown.

