BBC ready to tackle unemployment, economic growth & transformation in SA
Businessman Sandile Zungu was declared as the president, replacing Danisa Baloyi.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BBC) says it is encouraged by its new leadership which was presented on Wednesday.
The election process follows an announcement by the council that the organisation needs to hold an early election to refresh its national bearers.
The BBC’s Kganki Matabane says the leadership has a mixture of young and old people.
Matabane says they will now be ready to tackle issues facing the economy.
“We’re ready to now deal with the issues of unemployment, especially youth unemployment, which is critical. We’re also worried about the growth of the economy and need to find ways to stimulate the economy. We’re also concerned about transformation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
