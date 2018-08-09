Baroka continue dominance over Cape Town City
In other results, SuperSport United beat Amazulu 1-0, Bloem Celtic beat Golden Arrows 2-0 and Maritzburg United went down 2-1 to Free State Stars.
CAPE TOWN - Baroka FC continued their dominance over Cape Town City FC on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
In recent games, Baroka has beaten and drawn with Cape Town City FC in the league and also ousted the Cape side from the Telkom Knockout tournament.
Baroka's Mpho Kgaswane scored the opener in the sixth minute from a Thabo Moseki cross. The home side doubled their lead in the 20th minute through Matome Kgoetyane.
The visitors pulled a goal back in the 49th minute through substitute Siphelele Mthembu from a Thami Mkhize cross.
Ten-man Orlando Pirates needed an own goal from Gerald Modisane to beat Chippa United 1-0. Modisane found the back of the net after he failed to clear a 16th minute Shonga free-kick that came off the crossbar.
Mthokozisi Dube was sent off in the 71st minute for a second yellow card.
In other results, SuperSport United beat Amazulu 1-0, Bloem Celtic beat Golden Arrows 2-0 and Maritzburg United went down 2-1 to Free State Stars.
Popular in Sport
-
Bilbao's Kepa pays 80 million euro release fee ahead of record Chelsea move
-
Golf world salutes Australian Lyle after he loses cancer battle
-
Sri Lanka clinch rain-marred thriller to end losing streak
-
No surprises in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
-
Team Sky's Moscon gets five-week ban for taking a swing at rival
-
Serena hopes daughter Alexis Olympia won't play tennis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.