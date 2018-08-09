Baroka continue dominance over Cape Town City

In other results, SuperSport United beat Amazulu 1-0, Bloem Celtic beat Golden Arrows 2-0 and Maritzburg United went down 2-1 to Free State Stars.

CAPE TOWN - Baroka FC continued their dominance over Cape Town City FC on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

In recent games, Baroka has beaten and drawn with Cape Town City FC in the league and also ousted the Cape side from the Telkom Knockout tournament.

Baroka's Mpho Kgaswane scored the opener in the sixth minute from a Thabo Moseki cross. The home side doubled their lead in the 20th minute through Matome Kgoetyane.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 49th minute through substitute Siphelele Mthembu from a Thami Mkhize cross.

Ten-man Orlando Pirates needed an own goal from Gerald Modisane to beat Chippa United 1-0. Modisane found the back of the net after he failed to clear a 16th minute Shonga free-kick that came off the crossbar.

Mthokozisi Dube was sent off in the 71st minute for a second yellow card.

In other results, SuperSport United beat Amazulu 1-0, Bloem Celtic beat Golden Arrows 2-0 and Maritzburg United went down 2-1 to Free State Stars.