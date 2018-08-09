Popular Topics
Another strong quake hits Indonesia's Lombok

The latest quake was felt strongly on the island and followed a 6.9 quake on Sunday that killed at least 131 people and damaged thousands of houses.

An Indonesian man examines the remains of houses, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, in Lombok on 29 July, 2018. Picture: AFP
An Indonesian man examines the remains of houses, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, in Lombok on 29 July, 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

PEMENANG, Indonesia - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit Indonesia’s Lombok island on Thursday, causing some buildings to collapse, according to witnesses and the Southeast Asian nation’s meteorology and geophysics agency.

The latest quake was felt strongly on the island and followed a 6.9 quake on Sunday that killed at least 131 people and damaged thousands of houses.

A Reuters witness said the latest quake sent people into the streets in panic and caused buildings to collapse.

