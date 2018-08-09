1 arrested after Bonteheuwel man shot, killed

The incident occurred in Mahogany Street on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A 36-year-old man has been shot and killed in Bonteheuwel.

Police say shortly after the incident, a 33-year-old man was arrested.

The police's Andre Traut says: “A 33-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of murder and he’s due to make a court appearance later this week.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)