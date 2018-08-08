Popular Topics
Women's rights groups want fundraiser event featuring Manana cancelled

The Commission for Gender Equality's Javu Baloyi says this event is a slap in the face of victims.

FILE: Former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana arrives at the Randburg magistrates court on 8 November 2017. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Women rights groups have called for a fundraising event against gender-based violence hosted by Shevolution Africa to be cancelled, raising serious concerns about the involvement of former African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana.

The convicted woman abuser has been invited to form part of a panel on Saturday’s event in East London, along with a convicted rapist, rape survivors and other female abuse victims.

Manana has been in talks with the orgnisers after he received strong criticism for his image being included on an advert for the event under the banner "Legends united against gender-based violence."

A poster for the Shevolution Africa Women's Month event. Picture: Twitter.

The Commission for Gender Equality's Javu Baloyi says this event is a slap in the face of victims.

“For Mduduzi Manana is an opportunistic endeavour on his part, he just wants to launch himself back to society. He needs to do what’s right and ensure that he does self-introspection.”

Sonke Gender Justice's Marike Keller agrees.

“It’s definitely too early for him to be in that space. We’ve not seen any kind of rehabilitation or any kind of remorse.”

The organisers say they believe perpetrators of women abuse are needed to help formulate solutions around the crimes.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

